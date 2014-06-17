Why Investing In The Greater Good Can Help Attract The Right People

The values you start with when you are just two people working out of an apartment are difficult to maintain as you scale to 120+ full-time employees.

But by clearly stating your company’s purpose and values frequently–and with passion–and by genuinely using these values as a lens by which all decisions are made, you will ensure that your clients stay committed to you, you will consistently land challenging and engaging accounts that are aligned with your values, and you will be able to attract and retain the best possible talent.

Here’s how you can foster a culture of “doing good” and collaboration among clients, staff, and partners.

Some of our largest and most successful accounts started with a small project that had no impact on our bottom line. We qualified these accounts because we saw deep alignment with their mission. Potential clients should be evaluated based on their fit with your portfolio, your values, and what the long-term value proposition looks like. Don’t be afraid to be selective and patient if an account does not grow the bottom line in the first quarter or first year.

We purposely chose to work with clients that are mission-driven organizations that work to effect change on a global scale. We’ve found the best way to meet their creative and technical challenges is to be as committed and invested in the mission as they are. Invest time in understanding who they are, what makes them tick, and where their needs lie.

When we genuinely adopt our clients’ missions as our own we are able to motivate employees in a way that allows us to craft solutions that have real, measurable impact that delight our clients and their audience. This is the most effective way for us to bring significant value to our clients, take their mission further, and attract and retain the most dedicated, passionate, and talented staff.

Ensuring your clients feel that you are a true, long-term partner in their business is a key early differentiator and remains a pillar of business success.