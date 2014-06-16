Indie? Horror? Porno? You’re In The Director’s Chair For This New French Cable Campaign

Now, the campaign’s sequel goes digital to make YOU the bear sitting in the director’s chair. To celebrate movie genres of all species, we’re shown a dramatic death scene in a medieval period action drama. But, with either a click or a voice command, users can yell “Cut!” and have the scene re-shot in a totally different style.





In “Teen Movie,” the two protagonists text each other the lines. For “Investigation,” the dying knight is turned into a crime scene and surrounded by CSI investigators. In “Horror” we get a look at what The Exorcist may have been like with more chain mail. And for the most frustrated of creatives, there’s always “I Don’t Give A Sh*t.”