Indie? Horror? Porno? You’re In The Director’s Chair For This New French Cable Campaign

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

Last year, French cable movie channel Canal+ and agency BETC Paris introduced us to a rather unique film director via an award-winning spot.

Now, the campaign’s sequel goes digital to make YOU the bear sitting in the director’s chair. To celebrate movie genres of all species, we’re shown a dramatic death scene in a medieval period action drama. But, with either a click or a voice command, users can yell “Cut!” and have the scene re-shot in a totally different style.


In “Teen Movie,” the two protagonists text each other the lines. For “Investigation,” the dying knight is turned into a crime scene and surrounded by CSI investigators. In “Horror” we get a look at what The Exorcist may have been like with more chain mail. And for the most frustrated of creatives, there’s always “I Don’t Give A Sh*t.”

