Destination Entrepreneurs: From Backpacker To Media Mogul

Kristie Robinson was a 26-year-old from the U.K. with virtually no savings when she landed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, intent on producing her own newspaper. Within 10 weeks, and with only $6,000, she pulled off this crazy idea off by printing the first 2,000 copies of The Argentimes, a twice-monthly publication which became the second-largest English language paper in Argentina.

This is the latest in Hugh Whalan’s series on Destination Entrepreneurs, which explores the stories of 18 to 40 year olds who have started cool businesses in exotic parts of the globe–typically with no business experience and very little money to their name. The series interviews Destination Entrepreneurs to understand how they did what they did, and share key takeaways that will help you follow your own passion. You can find accompanying podcasts on this topic here.

The newspaper was free, but generated revenue by selling ads, which it did very successfully because of its wealthy reader demographic–largely made up of expatriate American and British, as well as young educated Argentines–who were attracted to the the focus on current affairs, social issues, culture, and travel. Within a short period of time, the paper had 10,000 copies per edition, which Robinson estimates reached over 30,000 readers. The paper eventually had 70 people involved in its creation, including a small full-time staff, and many contributors, photographers, designers, commission-based salespeople and interns. The newspaper gained enough traction that she was able to attract a local Argentine business partner who invested in the company. They ended up selling the newspaper to a regional media group, less than three years from founding it.

Robinson’s story is a great reminder that persistence and passion are often the only things you need in order to launch your business idea. Having said that, Kristie was able to achieve a fairly seamless transition from an uncertain job seeker in the U.K. to successful business owner in Argentina by doing some specific things.

Let’s take a look at them below because they provide useful lessons for anyone thinking of pursuing a business idea abroad:

Robinson backpacked around Latin America for long enough to know what she was getting herself into by starting a company there. She knew she liked the culture and people. It’s pretty important to like where you intend to live and know that you will be happy there, so do the research ahead of time and there will be less surprises. Resources like these can be helpful before you book a plane trip.

Robinson managed to convince four of her friends and colleagues to move with her to Argentina to set up the newspaper. Each had a specific skill set that was needed in order to make the business a success and all of them were willing to initially work for free to get the business up and operational.

Another way that Robinson gained free, talented labor was to set up relationships with nearly 20 universities in the U.K. and the U.S. who sent journalism students to Robinson’s office where they would help with producing the publication. Robinson saved a huge amount of money (hundreds of thousands of dollars) by being able to convince friends and volunteers to help her with the newspaper.