Anatomy Of A Cannes Contender: British Airways’ Magic Posters That Point At Planes

Parents everywhere will know that kids love to look up at airplanes passing overhead. There’s something about a large flying object in the sky that just captures their attention. For British Airways, agency Ogilvy & Mather London flipped that script a little bit with digital outdoor ads that stopped passersby in their tracks. Instead of kids being gobsmacked by planes, the adults were astounded when a child on the billboard started pointing at a real plane as it flew above.

By tracking the flight paths and times of British Airways flights, Ogilvy was able to create a special moment between people and the planes high above, which, says Jon Andrews, Creative Technology Director, OgilvyOne London, was the point. “British Airways flies from the UK to more destinations than any other carrier, but most people aren’t aware of the breadth of destinations and frequency of flights. Although BA is not the cheapest, people think their flights are more expensive than they really are, so they needed needed to raise awareness of the breadth of destinations offered from London, new routes and frequency of flights,” he says. “Targeting an audience of travelers and busy city workers right in the heart of London, already bombarded with retail messaging on a daily basis, required us to find a non-traditional approach to grab their attention and stood out from all the other airlines’ advertising.”

The “Magic of Flying” billboard has already won the Direct Grand Prix at Cannes and will likely not stop there. Here’s how Ogilvy brought a bit of magic to the sky.

In an industry dominated by price comparison, we wanted to create something truly engaging to remind us all how magical flying really is.

Sitting out in the garden one day, I realized that the reason my two young daughters stopped whatever it was that they were doing and gazed up into the sky pointing whenever a plane flew overhead, was because they were filled with wonder and amazement. To them, planes were magical.

One of Arthur C Clarke’s most famous quotes that gets used fairly regularly these days sprung to mind: “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” In my children’s eyes, planes were something they didn’t understand. In their eyes, they may as well have been dragons or flying unicorns. Magical. All we needed to do was to remind everyone else of that and take them back to that magical moment when they first flew.

In order to execute this idea, we needed to reinvent the traditional ad-serving platform of an entire industry–shaping the future of “hyper-targeted” advertising going forwards.