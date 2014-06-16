Meet The PocketScan, A High-Definition Scanner You Can Put In Your Pocket

Scanning and copying documents is still a weird aspect of office life. You still, in 2014, have to feed dead trees into big, clunky machines to copy something.

A new Kickstarter project, however, wants to make scanning a piece of paper (or maybe your face?) as easy a moving a mouse around. And if it actually delivers on that goal, it could be a pretty big deal.

This is the PocketScan. It’s about as big as a stapler, and you can use it to scan stuff–everything from textbook pages to sketches to old analog photographs with which to step up your #ThrowbackThursday game on Instagram.

The portable technology is the brainchild of Alex Ilic, formerly of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. “We as a team started in the robotics area,” Ilic tells Fast Company. “We saw robots move around in completely random ways, and we always had the idea of using a camera to capture everything in front of us in very high quality.”





A few years ago, his firm Dacuda developed a scanner mouse that could be linked directly to a computer with a cable. The PocketScan, which can intake images at 400dpi (which is good enough to reprint, he claims), is merely the next permutation of that idea. It is designed for use cases when simply snapping a photo on your iPhone won’t cut it.