Creating A Bike So Simple, It Becomes An Icon

Last month, we shared our first diary with a focus on inspiration. In episode two (which you can see below) our focus is gesture–the visual expression of form and function. We believe the opportunity in redefining the bike is finding the right balance between form and function. For example, the bike–similar to a shoe or a chair–is created by hard points that cannot be compromised; these are objects that have been designed, engineered, and innovated on many times. For The Bike Design Project, we want to leverage what works well, and redefine what doesn’t. Our vision is to inspire everyday cycling by defining a gesture that speaks to everyone.





As the word implies, gesture is a form of non-verbal communication. It is the visual expression of meaning–the essence of a concept. It is something so simple that you cannot imagine it brought to life any other way; it’s all about capturing the energy and the concept of an object with one stroke. In short, gesture is the soul of a design. When done well, it provides a sense for how an object will fit into your life both emotionally and functionally. Gesture is what defines an icon.

In addition to defining our gesture, and in partnership with our bike-building partner Ti Cycles, we have been collaborating on assessing a range of material options, constantly prototyping, and working toward the final design. Together, we have been identifying key opportunities and iterating on the gesture that will redefine the bike icon. Stay tuned for episode three, where we will begin integrating elements and executing on one holistic concept direction.