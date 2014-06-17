How To Overcome 3 Delusions About Being Innovative

Although most companies put innovation at the heart of their agenda, few understand what it is. To make matters worse, strategic decisions about innovation are often inspired by lay misconceptions.

Here are three toxic myths that inhibit a business’s ability to be more innovative.

Some individuals are clearly more innovative than others. Not only can they generate creative ideas more easily, they are also better at turning them into actual innovations. And these qualities are no doubt related to personality traits such as a hungry mind, openness to new experiences, and problems with authority.

That said, innovation is always the product of teams, rather than the heroic effort of isolated individuals. Steve Jobs had a great vision, but his real talent was to know how to assemble a creative team. Likewise, Lionel Messi can unleash his creative genius only in the company of his FC Barcelona teammates Xavi Hernandez and Andrés Iniesta. Even fictional characters like Don Draper would be unable to deliver the goods without his trusted right-hand Peggy Olson.

And yet, the popular view of innovation tends to worship individual contributors as if they worked singlehandedly. In line, there is a growing trend to describe innovation roles with over-the-top glamorous job titles, such as Growth Hacker or Chief Disruption Officer.

It is popular opinion that risk and innovation go hand in hand. Indeed, entrepreneurs are often described as reckless risk takers, as if fearless gambling were the recipe for innovation.

Most great innovations are not that risky; most risky decisions are not innovative.

The fact is that innovation requires a very small dose of risk. Indeed, successful innovations are the product of rational and calculated processes and subject matter expertise. Unsurprisingly, the failure rate for entrepreneurs is around 80%, and the few entrepreneurs who succeed tend to be significantly more risk-averse.