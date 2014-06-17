What To Do When You Hear “No”

At some point in everyone’s career they will be told “no,” that they are “not the right fit for the job”, that it’s “not their time.”

The most important part of that conversation is how you respond. You can fight back, you can walk away, or you can work to correct the course. All of those responses can be right depending on the situation, but no matter which path you choose, you have to learn from the experience.

In 1982 a woman named Harriett Woods ran for the United States Senate, she was extremely close in the polls but needed more funds to get one last week of TV ads. She went to Washington, D.C., and the powers that be told her no–women can’t win. They let her run out of money and they let her lose.

They told her no. They told the women supporting her no. All those nos led to something greater–-the coming together of a group of women who decided that ‘no’ didn’t have to be the only answer women got in Washington. They decided to correct the course. That group built a network to support women candidates; that group became EMILY’s List. And now EMILY’s List works to make sure qualified women candidates get the support they deserve.

When your boss or your client tells you no, remember you are not the only one hearing it. We all have. What you do next is where the real success magic comes from.

When I fought for a promotion I wasn’t ready for, I heard no. Then I had a choice to make; I chose to stay and learn all I could from the person they chose for the position. It made me better at the job I had and helped me learn the skills I needed to get the promotion the next time. The first 24 hours of that ‘no’ weren’t fun, but I made sure to make the best of it.