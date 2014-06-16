This Guy Thinks The Art Of Programming Should Die

It’s all very confusing.

But perhaps we’re asking the wrong question. Maybe we should be looking for something better than code. Maybe there could be an end to programming as we know it, where people just make software without special skills. The Death of Code: Dramatic, isn’t it? Well, it’s also necessary and inevitable, argues Alan Trefler, CEO of Pegasystems, and something of a quixotic thinker on the way software has been built for the last 50 years.

“I think one of the huge failures in business is that we have continued to run at the level of abstraction of the machine,” says Trefler. “When you have a business problem you want to solve, you have a customer you want to service, you have this collection of data that you want to review, too much of it ends up getting translated into machine instructions by these voodoo priests of programming as opposed to figuring out how to create abstractions that make sense for the business people.”

Those voodoo priests are developers, whom Trefler believes act as a troublesome buffer between development and management, who knows what they need. Business leaders need to leverage tech in order to innovate, but the necessity of programmers to serve as intermediaries are a frustration at best and an inefficiency at worst. His company has built their business on a hyper-modular approach toward development–but more on that later.

So, instead of teaching the world to code, should we be telling coders to adapt to the world?

Yes and no. Programming is necessary because computers can only understand binary input–and programming languages exist because no one is physically capable of “reading” an endless stream of ones and zeros. Programming languages are a small step from the binary language of machines to something more like a native language we use every day. But it’s still foreign to the uninitiated–including some business leaders who are dependent on technology for their company’s success.