Mastering The Skill You Lack To Get The Promotion You Deserve

The answer might be gravitas, according to economist Sylvia Ann Hewlett’s new book, Executive Presence: The Missing Link Between Merit and Success. “It’s the ability to signal to the world, and to telegraph to your colleagues and bosses that you have intellectual horsepower–that you have what it takes,” she says. “This is really about being seen as being ready for a big opportunity.”

Unfortunately, some people have preconceived notions of what leaders look like; the word “gravitas” is more quickly conferred on tall, white men than others. However, according to research Hewlett did as part of leading the Center for Talent Innovation, many aspects of gravitas are accessible to others. By knowing what people value, you can bridge the space between performance and success.

The world is challenging, and business conditions change quickly. Hewlett’s research found that being a force that can ride out a storm is pretty important–for men and women. Indeed, Hewlett’s survey of senior executives found that “grace under fire” was the most mentioned aspect of gravitas for both male and female leaders. People want to follow those who seem in control. Being able to absorb and act on disappointing results without flying off the handle shows you can be trusted with bigger problems.

Hewlett found that people valued “showing teeth” in both male and female leaders. The problem is that women exhibiting the same “tough” behavior as men are often perceived as unlikeable, and are rated poorly as a result. One solution? Hewlett recommends studying Sallie Krawcheck, past head of Merrill Lynch and Smith Barney, and current head of the Ellevate Network–formerly called 85 Broads. “She sugar coated her toughness with humor,” she says. “It made her strong opinions better heard, because she didn’t put people’s backs up.” You don’t need to change the message itself, but being careful about delivery increases the chances that people listen.

Many people go along to get along. Being willing to challenge those with authority makes you stand out. Always be respectful, and back your assertions up, Hewlett says, but showing you think for yourself is another way to show you might be worth following.

There is good news for women trying to show gravitas. “Fierce command-and-control is no longer so popular in the global context,” Hewlett says. Traditional alpha-male characteristics are falling out of favor, as emotional intelligence has climbed up the list of traits people value in leaders. That means “being accessible, being welcoming, smiling in fact–talking about some of your personal journey,” Hewlett says. “People feel they’re getting to know you.”