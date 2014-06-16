With New App, Equinox Begins To Expand Beyond Physical Locations

Luxury gym company Equinox has begun an ambitious plan to pump up its presence on mobile devices. On Monday, the company released a new app and a redesigned website that it hopes will be its first step toward becoming a digital–not just physical–center for fitness.

The app integrates with wearable devices such as Fitbit, Jawbone, and Withings and apps like MyFitnessPal and MapMyFitness to pull in data about the physical activity users complete while they’re away from Equinox’s 67 locations. The new app combines that data, which includes calories burned and distance covered, with information about classes and workouts undertaken at Equinox to create a user fitness profile to help personalize other aspects of the app.

Content from Equinox’s digital magazine, Q, for instance, will be served to users based on the types of classes they take. Class search will take into account user locations and which instructors users have added as favorites on their profile.

Check In

Standard and expected features like a check-in barcode, calendar, and reservations for classes and bikes (for spinning classes) are also included in the app.

It’s a well-done app, but it’s not as interesting as Equinox’s bigger vision for its digital experience. If the company can establish itself as the place that manages fitness data in and out of the gym, with whatever wearable device you may happen to have, it can do more than just keep track of your distance covered and calories burned. It could serve you workout recommendations based on your recent activity or offer virtual personal training. It could make Equinox not just a gym, but a wider-reaching digital product.

“We have plans that stretch far into the future,” Matt Burton, Equinox’s director of digital marketing, told Fast Company. “We definitely see this as laying the foundation for a lot of things we want to do. We want to make sure our digital experience is matching the physical experience.”