Path Follows Snapchat’s Path By Making Messages Disappear

When Snapchat spurned 10-figure acquisition offers from Facebook and Google , it became obvious the ephemeral messaging startup was not for sale. But that doesn’t mean other companies can’t copy its model.

Dating app Tinder’s done it. Facebook’s preparing its own clone, which was accidentally released earlier this week. And the latest copycat is Path, which on Thursday night added a new frequently asked questions page on its ephemeral messaging feature.

But unlike Snapchat or Tinder, the disappearing act applies to messages retroactively. Older messages as well as new ones sent beginning June 11 will disappear after 24 hours, and users who want to keep any specific messages will have to save them individually or take screenshots. This change does not impact moments in a Path timeline.

This change is certainly a break from Path’s strategy of keeping memories intact on its social network, which is already considered private by limiting the number of connections a user can have. Fast Company has reached out to Path and will update this when we hear back.