The Space Opens With Marina Abramovic And Ai Weiwei Exhibits, First Tate Modern Hackathon

A free and public website aimed at discovering the best emerging digital artistic talent around the world, The Space opened yesterday and is launching with a weekend hackathon hosted by the Tate Modern in London, a first for the formidable institution. Born from a partnership between Arts Council England, the BBC, Open Data Institute, and other cultural groups, it’s “a gallery without walls,” says Alex Graham, chair of The Space. The Space is putting out an international open call for projects, the first round of which is due July 11. The projects will be funded by the partnering groups with amounts ranging from £20,000 (about $34,000) to £60,000 ($101,000) for an individual commission, and up to 50% of the total cost. Each Friday, new collaborations will launch.

Let’s make a world with more possibility, says Ai Weiwei.

Among the first installations are pieces from high-profile artists, including Marina Abramovic, who broadcasted live on the site at midnight last night, and Ai Weiwei, who has an interactive piece on The Space. There will also be a live, Google hangout theater project with actors in London, Barcelona, and Lagos and directed by Erin Gilley.

“There’s a profound shift, which is the latest shift in the interface between technology and art,” says Graham. “We’ve always seen artists in the forefront of any technological shift, from the printing press to photography. Now, the web and digital is facilitating possibly the biggest shift we’ve yet to see. [The Space] wanted to be in a position where we could help create a space for artists to support them during this shift. It’s an opportunity for us to break the traditional boundaries.”

Ruth Mackenzie is the launch director and the curator of The Space. With a background in theater and previously the director of the London 2012 Cultural Olympiad (in conjunction with the 2012 Olympics), she’ll be managing a team of producers and helping to evaluate the kinds of artists and projects that will be included. “We’re expecting 50 commissions per year, and we’ll showcase both well-known and unknown artists, coming from digital, tech, creative industries, and talent anywhere in the world,” says Mackenzie.

Open Data Institute cofounders Nigel Shadbolt and Tim Berners-Lee, who is often credited with helping invent the World Wide Web, leaped at the chance to be part of this project. “We’re trying to develop the next generation of technology, and per Tim’s vision, see humanity connected,” Shadbolt says. “We must show what the art of the possible is, creating economic, social, and environmental value. We see data as an essential part of an artistic enterprise.”