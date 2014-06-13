Samsung Just Made Picking The Right Android Tablet Easier With The New Galaxy Tab S

Mind you, selecting the right fit from nearly four-dozen options is enough to give most shoppers a galaxy-sized migraine. But, somewhat thankfully, choosing the best model just got a little less dizzying.

On Thursday night, Samsung lifted the curtains off a new line of Galaxy Tab S devices. The affixed “S” of course is Samsung’s way of indicating this is the premiumest of premium (think: the Galaxy S5). On paper, the new line does all the stuff you can do on other Android KitKat tablets–browse the Internet? Sure!–but with luxury trappings.





The new Galaxy Tab S comes in two basic models: An 8.4-inch version (which starts at $400) and a 10.5-inch version (starting at $500). Both are razor-thin, slimmer than either what Samsung sees as its main competition: the iPad Air and the iPad mini. Most interestingly, both boast insanely high-resolution AMOLED screens–which, at 1600×2560, has a sharpness that eclipses the most Retina’d-out iPads.

Aesthetically speaking, both tablets look fantastic (even if they’re both molded from plastic). Battery life is said to clock in at 11 hours of continuous video watching–which, if true, is impressive considering the power-gobbling HD screens–and both come with 8-megapixel rear cameras and fingerprint sensors.

One of the more interesting new software features, though, is the Tab S can sync with your Galaxy S5 smartphone, meaning that if you’re connected to the same Wi-Fi network, you’ll be able to take Galaxy S5 phone calls via a software skin on your big ol’ tablet.