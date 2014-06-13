“Dead Island 2” Debuts With A More Lighthearted, But Still Zombie-Packed Trailer

Back in 2011, the makers of Dead Island released a trailer in the form of a brutal, slow-motion reverse walk-through of a family’s vacation being ruined by zombies. It was pretty heavy stuff for video game spot and it went on to win ad awards and land creators Deep Silver on Fast Company‘s 2012 Most Innovative Companies list.





The trailer for the 2015 sequel, unveiled at E3, trades the destruction of a family at a resort for the destruction of one buffed-up bro jogging down a beachfront boardwalk. The tones of the two couldn’t be more different, but the name of the game remains the same–find a good weapon and don’t get bit.