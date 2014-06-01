5 Ways You Can Use Accidents To Solve Your Problems

A professor of Medicine at New York University during the 1950s, Thomas had been injecting enzymes into laboratory rabbits for years. Yet he continued to be amazed by the way the rabbits’ ears flopped following an injection and then mysteriously returned to normal shape.

Besides being so unusual, it was also one of the most uniform reactions he had seen in his years of laboratory research. Thomas was convinced that an important and powerful biological process was behind the flopping, but he just couldn’t put his finger on it. Running out of rabbits and being pressed to move on to other more promising research, Thomas dropped the research.

As an inquisitive scientist, Thomas found it hard to ignore the problem, and for years it continued to fester in the back of his mind. Several years later, during a routine lecture to a group of medical students, Thomas decided to demonstrate the floppy ear trick. Seeing an untreated rabbit ear and a treated rabbit ear under a microscope side by side, Thomas was immediately struck with a revelation. This breakthrough eventually led Thomas to discover the cause of rheumatoid arthritis, a serious disease, representing a major medical breakthrough.

In retrospect, comparing treated and untreated specimens seems like an obvious step for any researcher, but Thomas never thought to do it. He said, “Before, I had always been struck by the enormity of the ear flopping, so when I didn’t see something obvious, I concluded there was nothing.”

Thomas’s accidental discovery paved the way for many other important scientific discoveries including penicillin, radioactivity, and anesthesia, as well as inventions such as the pacemaker, the microwave oven, Velcro, Post-it Notes, Nylon, and dynamite. In all these cases, scientists and inventors made accidental discoveries while working on unrelated problems.

Serendipity is the aptitude for discovering things by accident and it can be a powerful tool for helping us solve everyday problems. Analyzing what triggered Thomas’s sudden insight, two social scientists, Bernard Barber and Renee C. Fox identified a number of factors that contributed to Thomas’s success.