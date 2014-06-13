That $2 Billion Of Facebook Cash In The Bank, Oculus VR Now Hunts For Great Content

Less than three months ago, Facebook bought Oculus VR, best known as the company behind the virtual reality gaming headset Oculus Rift, for $2 billion.

Oculus is committed to not being another company that hyped up VR but didn’t really deliver on the dream.

So at this week’s Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, many eyes not masked in headseats turned toward Oculus to see what this newly flushed state could bring to the world’s consumers. Some observers expected Oculus to reveal further details about the first consumer version Rift headset, CV1. The company’s silence on the hardware, however, suggests that the Rift likely won’t be released in 2014.

So what exactly was Oculus up to at E3?

“The real highlight here is the content that developers are able to make,” Oculus VR’s CEO, Brendan Iribe, tells Fast Company. “This content is starting to be really polished for VR. We need more content. That’s up to the ecosystem, the community, third-party developers. And we announced we are going to make games ourselves.”

As Oculus prepares the final features and specs of the Rift, the company is moving to insure that there will be great content available when it does launch. Oculus recently announced it hired veteran game designer Jason Rubin, creator of the Crash Bandicoot series, to create games in-house. Oculus also said at E3 that it’s entering a partnership with Playful, a game development studio led by Paul Bettner, one of the creators of Words With Friends.

Lucky’s Tale, a game being developed by Playful for Oculus Rift

The first game to come out of this collaboration is Lucky’s Tale. Imagine a colorful, toy-like world that you are looking down upon, with simply colored hills and trees. You look over this world with your virtual eyes and control a fox named Lucky. You move him from hill to hill, tree to tree. The goal, like many games of the platform genre such as Super Mario, is to survive until the end. As many VR games and demos out now feature dark palettes and realistic, first-person games, a bright, cartoon world is a nice change of pace.