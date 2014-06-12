Twitter’s Head Of Media, Chloe Sladden, Is Stepping Down Amid Management Shuffle

Another Twitter exec is flying the coop. Amid the social network’s management shuffle, Chloe Sladden , Twitter’s head of North American media, said Thursday evening in a series of tweets that she will be leaving the company. The announcement follows news Thursday morning that Twitter’s chief operating officer Ali Rowghani has resigned.

At Twitter, Sladden helped broker partnerships with news organizations to bridge the gap between traditional news and new media. The former vice president of Current TV also played an instrumental role in making tweets an integral part of the social TV experience, especially around live programming.

“I care most about connecting people around things they’re passionate about,” told Fast Company in 2011.

Here are the tweets announcing her departure: