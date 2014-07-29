Ideo Rebrands Disaster Preparedness

This is emergency preparedness through the eyes of City 72, a new, customizable website by Ideo that any city can adopt freely. Originally created for San Francisco under the name SF72, the site was designed to prepare local citizens for the first 72 hours after a disaster strikes–the average time you need to get by on your own before any* aid can come to help. Both Ideo and the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management thought it was a good enough idea to share with other cities. And so it’s being unveiled today at the White House Innovation for Disaster Response and Recovery Initiative Demo Day.

“We established the Innovation for Disaster Response and Recovery initiative to bring together the technology and disaster response communities, with the express purpose of leveraging tech platforms and creating tools that can help survivors following a disaster,” said U.S. Chief Technology Officer Todd Park. “By enabling and empowering survivors, innovations like these can help communities respond to and recover from large-scale emergencies.”

While disaster preparedness materials are typically shrouded in scary red; the site of SF72 is an inviting yellow. It has a video full of friendly imagery of trolleys and the Golden Gate Bridge. And its preparedness checklist is every bit as appealing as the online Apple store with clean product photos, lots of white space, and the occasional descriptive quip (“You didn’t start the fire. But you can help extinguish it. Stash a fire extinguisher with your supplies so that you can stay safe.”).

It’s casual, it’s approachable, and it’s downright lighthearted–which may lead you to ask, “How dare they?!?”

The actual experience of disaster isn’t Armageddon, it’s ‘I BBQ’d all of the food in my freezer because it was melting.’

“People’s perception of a disaster is a Hollywood movie like Armageddon,” explains Kate Lydon, Ideo’s Public Sector Portfolio Director. Certainly, emergencies, like earthquakes, affect some people intensely. But for the broader population, “The actual experience is more like, ‘I BBQ’d all of the food in my freezer because it was melting, and I got to know my neighbors,'” Lydon says.

It was a lesson that Ideo learned following interviews with people who’d been through disasters before, from earthquakes in San Francisco to the East Coast’s Hurricane Sandy. However tragic such events can be, they aren’t actually the end of the world.