ABC’s “Rising Star” Explores The App-Driven Future Of TV

Everyone wants you to open their app while you’re watching television. Startups like Samba , Shazam , and TVtag (formerly GetGlue) all offer apps that add context to any station’s programming. ABC, NBC, and CBS have apps for viewing and learning about shows on their specific networks. And even individual television shows like American Idol and events like the Super Bowl get their own apps.

So it’s unsurprising that ABC’s new reality contest show Rising Star, which will premiere on June 22, is launching an app this week. What is different this time around, however, is that the app isn’t based on the television show. Rather, the television show is based on what happens in the app.





Like Fox’s American Idol, Rising Star is a music competition with a charismatic host (Josh Groban) and celebrity judges (Brad Paisley, Kesha, and Ludacris). But contestants sing on a stage facing an LED-screen-covered wall, and though the judges give feedback, their votes don’t have final say over their fate. Instead, during each performance, viewers at home vote yes or no with a Tinder-like swipe in the app. If 70% of voters vote yes, then the wall fills with the faces of the performer’s supporters and lifts to reveal a live audience. If not, the performer goes home. It’s like a live, massive multiplayer gong show.

It’s also a bold experiment in integrating mobile platforms with television.

“It’s not just part of the show,” says Nicolle Yaron, Rising Star’s executive producer, about the app. “It is the show. There’s no way to do the show without the app. It is not a second-screen experience. It is the experience.”

With the help of startups like Trenderr (which is now owned by Twitter), television shows have been displaying tweets and Facebook posts on air for years. American Idol enables voting in its app. But for the most part, television has expected the role of mobile to be a reaction to it: It’s here the discussion takes place and where users can find more information to complement what they’re watching, not a major part of the show.

Changing that could do something that many so-called “second screen” apps don’t do, which is make using the app during the show more compelling than simply using Twitter.