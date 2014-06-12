Have Questions About Proper Pot Dosage? You Can Consult A Virtual Budtender With CannaBuild

Earlier this month, New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd wrote about the trip of a lifetime when she ate a bit too much edible marijuana on her tour of Colorado. Though it would’ve made for a less entertaining article, proper dosing could have prevented her freak-out.

A service to help marijuana patients learn about their medicine, CannaBuild announced $225,000 in seed funding (no pun intended) from investment network ArcView Group on Thursday. The company will launch an iOS app in August (and plans to release an Android version later this year) that will let marijuana users consult “digital budtenders” from their dispensaries who can answer questions related to symptoms and strains.

To streamline the process, users can reserve specific products for pickup in store later. CannaBuild users can also consult their budtenders anonymously. In that case, pickups will be identified only by the order number. Users will still be required to show their IDs at the door.

But who are these digital budtenders? CEO and cofounder Zach Marburger told Fast Company they’re the same people (read: stoners) who are behind the counter at the dispensary. “There is no industry certificate or guidelines to speak of,” he said.