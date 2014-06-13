Happy At Work: America’s Top Cities For Employee Satisfaction

Want to be happier at work? You may want to move to San Jose, California.

According to Glassdoor’s second annual Employment Satisfaction Report Card, San Jose–home to Cisco, eBay, and Adobe, among other companies–topped the list of the 50 largest U.S. metros.

The survey looked at the top 50 metro areas across the U.S. (based on population) and rated them for employee satisfaction, number of employers hiring, business outlook, career opportunities, and compensation and benefits over the past 12 months, according to local employee feedback.

Don’t start whistling “Do You Know the Way to San Jose” until you consider the other top cities. San Francisco scored the No. 2 slot, followed by Washington, D.C., Norfolk, Virginia (up eight spots from No. 12 last year), and Salt Lake City rounding out the top five. At the bottom of the list: Phoenix, Tampa, Las Vegas, Denver, and Pittsburgh.

It’s important to note that the satisfaction is graded on a scale of 1 to 5 (lowest to highest) and the difference in overall ratings between the top and bottom slots isn’t that big: 3.5 vs. 3.1.

The Bay Area’s tech sector makes its top rank obvious, but what’s happening in Norfolk to make employees rate it so highly?

Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor’s community expert, tells Fast Company that the city is home to Naval Station Norfolk, one of the largest naval bases in the country, and is known for its strong military presence, rising tourism, and as a regional cargo port hub.