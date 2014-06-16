When Being “Invisible” At Work Pays Off

Those who toot their own horn, by nature get the most attention. But maybe those working hard at their jobs rather than working hard to raise their own profiles are the people who will get ahead.

When Brooklyn-based author David Zweig first wrote about “invisibles”–successful, behind-the-scenes professionals who play critical roles in their respective industries–for the Atlantic in 2012, he’d been thinking about these people for quite some time.

As a former fact checker for Vogue and Radar magazines, Zweig noticed, “the better I do my job, the more I disappear.” In a world where people spend far too much time trying to raise their profiles, Zweig says, invisibles take quiet satisfaction from working behind the scenes.

You never hear about the anesthesiologist, for example, if everything goes well in surgery. Only when something goes wrong do you think of this person, Zweig notes.

Zweig was fascinated by experienced, highly trained individuals who deliberately chose to stay out of the limelight, and wanted to find out what made them tick.

In his new book, The Invisibles: The Power of Anonymous Work in an Age of Relentless Self-Promotion, out this week, Zweig spoke with a number of them, including Jim Harding, a wayfinding expert from Tennessee. Wayfinding, or environmental graphic design, helps people navigate complex spaces such as airports and hospitals. “No one thinks about [Harding’s] work unless they’re lost,” Zweig says. It’s Harding’s job, and others like him, to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“The book is not about debating self-promotion,” Zweig says. “These people are very ambivalent about recognition, they don’t promote themselves a lot,” Zweig says. Instead, Zweig suggests, doing great work gets recognized, and it’s heartening. Invisibles are able to bypass the mentality we’ve fallen into, he notes, instead finding satisfaction behind the scenes. “We equate power with visibility,” Zweig notes. But the invisibles he profiles make a compelling case one can be successful and fulfilled without being front-and-center.