5 Habits Of Popular People

It’s been several years since I was in high school, yet I can still remember the names of the popular kids. I wasn’t one of them. In fact, I was pretty shy and awkward back then.

The good news for me and any other recovering nerd, however, is that the criteria for being popular as an adult isn’t the same list of traits that make someone popular in high school–characteristics like athletic prowess, style, humor, or wealth. In fact, anyone can be popular if they crack the code and do the work, says Bernardo Carducci, Ph.D., coauthor of Shyness: A Bold New Approach (Harper Perennial, 2000).

“We all want to be accepted and admired, but just like every other psychological or physical characteristic, popularity can have a tremendous amount of variation,” says Carducci, a professor of psychology at Indiana University Southeast. “If you look closely at people who are held in esteem by others or who have a large social circle, however, they exhibit specific behaviors that are similar.”

Just like going to the driving range and playing golf on a regular basis will better your game, practicing the habits of popular people will improve your social situation, says Carducci. “In our work, we show people who are intimidated by social situations how to be what we call ‘successfully shy,’” he says. “You don’t have to be the life of the party; you just have to practice what popular people do.”

Carducci shares five habits of popular people and how you can use them to expand your social network:

Carducci says popular people act like “the host to humanity.” Rather than focusing on their own social needs, they focus on the needs of others with the idea that they can somehow better that person’s life. They’re genuinely interested in other people, actively learn more about them, and look for connections.

“For shy people, the biggest barrier to their becoming popular is that they have this tremendous sense of self focus,” he says. “Shyness is like being in front of a mirror all day long, constantly focusing on your own weaknesses or flaws. Popular people focus on others instead of obsessing about themselves.”