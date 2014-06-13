5 Free Apps For Following The World Cup

If you’ve got an office bracket filled out and a spot staked out for the company World Cup happy hour, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Yakatak (Android)

More than a scores app, Yakatak focuses on the social side of the sport: Long-press stats and other items to share with friends, use the in-app chat feature for smack talk, and share your joy, or angst, to Facebook and Twitter.

SofaScore (Android and iOS)

This app could find a home on your phone for longer than the World Cup, with push notifications and statistics on all the major sports, plus a few oddballs, like waterpolo, handball, futsal, darts, and snooker.

Forza Soccer (Android and iOS)