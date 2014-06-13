5 Free Apps For Following The World Cup

If you’ve got an office bracket filled out and a spot staked out for the company World Cup happy hour, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
Yakatak (Android)
More than a scores app, Yakatak focuses on the social side of the sport: Long-press stats and other items to share with friends, use the in-app chat feature for smack talk, and share your joy, or angst, to Facebook and Twitter.
This app could find a home on your phone for longer than the World Cup, with push notifications and statistics on all the major sports, plus a few oddballs, like waterpolo, handball, futsal, darts, and snooker.
You can also set customized notifications–goals and cards–for your favorite teams or watched matches, and mute them when you’re in a meeting. The standout feature of Forza is the polling: Share your opinion with people who actually know what you’re talking about.
World Championships 2014 (iOS)
More statistics, scores, and notifications, specifically for the World Cup. But this one comes with something others don’t: Your very own, now-banned caxirola noisemaker feature.
Stickman Soccer (Android and iOS)
One just for kicks (sorry), Stickman is a simple, kind of silly soccer game with mode options including training, quick game, seasons and street. The video below shows gameplay; don’t ask us why the stick-goalies are naked.