After Restoring Its Service, Feedly Is Hit With Second DDoS Attack

RSS reader Feedly spent most of Wednesday on the defense, restoring its service after being hit with a distributed-denial-of-service attack . The victory was short-lived. Hackers launched a second attack late Wednesday or early Thursday, which the company is working to neutralize.

Feedly said hackers were holding the service hostage until the company paid a ransom of an undisclosed amount. But the RSS reader–one of several victims of high-profile attacks in recent days–said it refused to negotiate with the cybercriminals. The company noted no user data was compromised in both attacks.

Fast Company has reached out to Feedly for more details and will update this post when we hear back.

Update: Around 11:30 a.m. PT, Feedly announced it restored its service. “These criminals are determined to try to extort some money and we are determined to say no to extortion and focus on building a stronger feedly instead. Thanks again for your overwhelmingly positive support throughout the last 2 days,” the company said in a blog post.