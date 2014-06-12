Ahead Of World Cup, Astronauts Show Off Mad Soccer Skills In Zero Gravity

Just because the International Space Station is hundreds of miles above the Earth doesn’t mean its astronauts won’t be tuning into the World Cup, which starts today.

NASA released a video Thursday of American astronauts Reid Wiseman and Steve Swanson, and German astronaut Alexander Gerst wishing the teams in Brazil good luck. “We want to wish all the teams and fans on the ground in Brazil a great World Cup. Have fun and have peaceful games. May the best win,” said Gerst.

Wiseman added: “Have fun, play hard, and we’ll be watching on the International Space Station.”

For kicks, the astronauts showed off some of their footwork aboard the station–turns out, you can do some jaw-dropping tricks in zero gravity. Check out the GIFs below, including the most baller bicycle kicks you’ll see all season.















