HackerRankX Wants To Kill The Resume Once And For All

With a scarcity of programmers for hire, employers in need have turned to “challenge-based” hiring platforms like HackerRankX , which weed out candidates with coding challenges. Now after receiving $9.2M in series B funding, HackerRank thinks it can gamify the hacker-hiring process on a grand scale–becoming a LinkedIn-style hub for programmers in the process.

Is this the future of talent-finding, or just a gimmick?

The idea for a LinkedIn-style network comes from the company’s experience with the HackerRankX enterprise tool. With HackerRankX, companies can create custom programming challenges for their clients, replacing the inefficient first-round phone interview by screening for applicants with the right skills. Evernote’s Coding Challenge, for example, is powered by HackerRank’s tech.

“Companies save anywhere from 70 to 80 recruiting hours with every hire they make,” says HackerRank founder Vivek Ravinsakar. “So if they make 10 hires, that’s like giving back a thousand hours to the company.”

Ravinsakar thinks this isn’t just how companies can reach out to skilled programmers–it’s how companies should be talking to skilled programmers.

“Active programmers don’t move around with resumes. A developer will ask you, ‘What’s your GitHub profile’ or ‘What’s your StackOverflow profile’–and in a year from now, HackerRank will be like that,” Ravinsakar says. “The value of resumes is starting to go down. I feel like it will almost be dead in five to 10 years.”

Where GitHub and StackOverflow represent particular projects and code snippets, HackerRank wants its programmer profiles to display raw coding and problem-solving skills. As HackerRank was already a social platform with programming challenges, they’ve built up a large library of challenges already. And since challenge winners are allowed to propose their own challenges, which HackerRank internally fine-tunes, the library keeps growing. Ravinsakar figures that 70% of HackerRank’s programming challenges are crowdsourced.