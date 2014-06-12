Dockers Warns Men Against The Evils Of Dad Pants

Years ago, there was a campaign against ugly shapeless pants for women and now Dockers is issuing the same warning to men.





The brand and agency Red Tettemer O’Connell + Partners enlisted Sarah Harbaugh, wife of San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh, as spokesperson for the fight against Dad Pants. Pleated, shapeless, baggy trousers afflicting millions of men every day.

“I was there,” she says. “My handsome, vibrant, successful football coach of a husband suddenly looked like he’d hung the curtains from his belt.”





It’s a fun way to gently remind dudes that shape matters when it comes to slacks. Now we just need someone to do the same thing for giant, over-sized golf shirts.