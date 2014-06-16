Beam Me Down, Scotty! NASA Can Now Send HD Video From Space (Really Fast)

Long after NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory closed down for the night of June 5, a dozen or so engineers waited anxiously for the International Space Station to fly over Los Angeles.

On board was a laser poised to transmit–for the first time–an original high-definition video, Hello, World, at 100 to 200 times the speed of conventionally used radio waves. If successful, the demonstration would help overhaul space communications–a key element in increased interplanetary exploration.

“On the ground, we made an upgrade from dial-up modem to fiber optics a decade ago, and now it’s time to do that with space,” said Matt Abrahamson, mission manager for the project, known as Optical Payload for Lasercomm Science (OPALS). “A lot of us have been with this project for five years. It started with an idea and today it’s real.”

OPALS began in 2009 as part of a larger NASA effort to handle increasing amounts of data returning from near-Earth and deep-space missions, by relaying back home through optical rather than radio communications. OPALS transmits in the infrared (1550 nm), a faster frequency that can hold more data than radio waves. So, where spacecraft now send data via radio waves at a few hundred Kbps, OPALS transmitted at 50 Mbps. (By comparison, cable Internet companies advertise fiber optics speeds up to 15 Mbps.) “We’ll ramp up the data rate from there, to a couple hundred megabits per second,” said Abrahamson. “Future systems will go up to gigabits per second. The Mars rover streaming HD video live–that’s what we want to get to.”

Mission manager Matt Abrahamson and team applaud a successful transmission. NASA

The biggest challenge was devising a system that fit the budget–a proprietary figure rivaling that of some computers on the ISS. The result was buying commercial, off-the-shelf avionics, laser, tracking, and receiver electronics, and sealing them in a pressurized, cooled container that maintained an Earthlike environment. Fans cooled the electronics by circulating the encased air against a metal heat sink exposed to the -450˚F temperature of space.

“Typically, on a flight like this, we’d have a bigger budget and more robust avionics,” said Daniel Zayas, OPALS’ thermal lead engineer. “We had to purchase components that weren’t designed for space–not hardened against radiation, don’t have a high capability in terms of temperatures, designed to work in a lab–and create a suitable environment. There was no precedent for this configuration in a JPL flight project. We were making it up as we went along, which was actually fun, because we could make up our own rules.”