advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Watch Tilda Swinton Get Mysterious In This New Mercedes Film

Watch Tilda Swinton Get Mysterious In This New Mercedes Film
By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

An anxious woman drives along a wet, foggy, and deserted coastal road. She stops to bury a box of some kind in the woods, then drives on. She’s next seen quickly burying an unseen object in a sand dune, before once again driving on. Her darting eyes hint at a fear of being seen or followed. Next she’s standing in a wet field of broken trees, in her open hand are three orange capsules that she quickly throws. Back in the car she tries to stifle a laugh. It’s now getting dark and she drives down to the rocky beach, where she greets a young boy with an embrace.


The woman is Oscar-winning actress Tilda Swinton and over the course of the three-minute film Special Sets the Standard, not a word is spoken and the soundtrack is eerily quiet. It’s also a car commercial for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe.


Directed by Roe Ethridge, it has the vague plotting and wordless narrative of many a fashion film, but somehow Swinton’s intensity, along with the cinematography of Andre Chemetoff, make it work. And even if you half expected a mermaid to show up, you have to admit the car looks great.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life