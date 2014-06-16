Ask The Experts: I’ve Been Unemployed For Over A Year, How Do I Stop Feeling Like It’s Hopeless?

It’s been said that losing your job can be as traumatizing as a divorce or a family death.

But the situation can feel more stressful after the dust has settled and a lot of time has passed without finding new work.

This reader feels as if they have tried everything. Psychologist Art Markman offers his suggestions for finding hope in a situation that feels hopeless.

Hello, I hope you can help. I feel completely at a loss. I’ve been unemployed for over a year and a half. I was laid off from my mid-level communications job because of “budget cuts.” I have about a decade of experience and excellent references from all of my past employers. I spend several hours every day looking for a job on all the job sites, and I’ve sent out hundreds of resumes and cover letters. I’m always reading articles about how to improve myself in the eyes of prospective employers. I’ve heard that most people get jobs from connections and I’ve asked everyone I know if they know of anything, and have even tried going to networking events but nothing has come from any of it. I’m getting so desperate that I’ve applied for jobs that are way beneath my skill level, but I’ve been told that I’m “overqualified” for them. Aside from my financial worries, being unemployed this long has made be feel hopeless that I’ll never find a job again. What should I do? Thanks, Hopeless



Art Markman, professor of Psychology and Marketing at the University of Texas at Austin. His latest book, Smart Change, focuses on how you can use the science of motivation to change your behavior at work and home. Follow @abmarkman.

Dear Hopeless:

I am sorry that the past year has been so tough. Here’s some steps you can take to feel less hopeless:

In addition to what you are doing, you need to find more opportunities for people to see you in action. It is much easier for someone to hire you if they already feel like they are working with you in some way and if they have a clear sense of how your work will benefit their organization.

That requires re-conceptualizing what it means to be looking for a job. Most people have a view of how getting (and keeping) a job works: You have a skillset. You get hired by a company. The company sets the tasks you perform, and pays you to do it.