AICP Celebrates Putting The Art in Advertising With Its Own Brand ID

The Association of Independent Commercial Producers (AICP) is the ad industry’s trade association for production companies, content studios, digital production, and visual effects shops. Every year its members gather in New York City for a week of awards presentations, lectures, informal talks, and general high-fiving. The events culminate in a gala at the Museum of Modern Art, where winning work is then installed in MoMA’s permanent archives.





This show focuses on craft as much as commerce and this year the organization enlisted four of the industry’s leading design and visual effects studios–Trӧllback, The Mill, The Mission, and Quiet Man–along with McCann Systems, to create presentation elements for the week’s events.





For its sponsor reel, director Rob Trent and The Mission created a photorealistic, all-CG tour of a gallery filled with surreal sculptures with strategically placed logos. The AICP Show opening and interstitial category titles were created by Mill+, the content creation arm of The Mill, made from an actual 3-D installation rather than animation. Quiet Man designed a visual identity and video installations for the group’s live Base Camp space–a pop-up lounge in SoHo where participants can congregate.





AICP President and CEO Matt Miller says the organization wanted to brand the proceedings as creatively as the work being honored. “Each of our shows have incorporated key presentation elements, all of which have to be created and executed at a level that not only reflects the quality of the work we’re recognizing, but is on a par with the institutions and venues we’ve partnered with.”