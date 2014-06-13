5 Guidelines For All Summer Interns

The summer is here. Graduates are racing to find their first “grown-up” jobs, while those on summer break are looking for internships they won’t hate. But setting the standards for a great hire or intern is a learning game that requires all parties to be satisfied with their experience.

At Red Branch Media, we transition a lot of interns to full-blown employees. However, the ones who don’t make the cut often want to know why. We’ve taken these reasons and turned them into lessons that will help new entrants into the workforce please even the pickiest boss, and help leaders set strong standards that produce great candidates.

As a startup CEO, I have learned a few hiring lessons the hard way. Now, it’s time to pay it forward.

When you steal from the company, you steal from me. I have always believed that work done trumps time spent. I realize that salaried and hourly employees have to be dealt with differently, but I set up parameters that don’t allow for time wasted on the clock. Each worker is given a set of standard tasks assigned based on their talents. We go through each task and agree on a realistic standard of time that each should be expected to take. This way, your time sheet and your deliverables are directly comparable.

Given my personality and that of many founders, I would probably micromanage if I could. But no one has time for that. Instead, set up systems that work for your own unique departments and tasks. We use Yammer internally and fill out Evernote checklists on Monday, and then figure out percentages completed by Friday. It’s an easy and useful way to ensure that everyone knows where they’re excelling, and where they need to spend more time.

Want to succeed at RBM? Take something off my plate. Forbes revealed that 60% of internships result in a job offer. With our interns begging for full-time hours, I ask them point blank what they can do in 40 hours that they can’t do in 20. For those who rise to the challenge and point out something they’d like to own, I’ll take the time to train and educate them. For those who think full-time hours means more time to get the same amount of work done, we have a conversation.

Leaders need to invest in their people, and I want to invest in the employees that are asking the right questions. If it’s something you can Google easily or look for in the company files, then don’t ask the CEO. If it’s something that can be learned from a free or cheap tutorial, take the initiative and teach yourself instead of pestering your colleagues.