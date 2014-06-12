Virgin America Reimagines How We Book Travel

Travel-booking sites are some of the busiest websites around, littered with annoying calendar widgets and pulldown menus and tabs and sidebars. Sign up for premium services or pre-check-in with the TSA. Check your points or miles, get a branded credit card, explore the tourist spots of every possible destination. It’s not a relaxing start to a vacation. Booking is difficult to manage even in a full browser and hellish on a tablet or smartphone.

Virgin America’s new beta site, beta.virginamerica.com is unlike any other travel provider’s site we’ve seen. We hope everyone else will copy it. Why is it so much better? It’s clean, efficient, and it acts like an app.

We wanted to move away from having a million things on the page at one time and focus on what users really want.

Out With The Old

And it’s wildly different from the site it will soon replace. What a coup that Virgin’s team simply threw out everything. Instead of redesigning the current site, Virgin decided to relaunch with an entirely new goal. “One of the things that we really wanted to do was to move away from having a million things on the page at one time, trying to focus for what users really want to do,” says Jesse McMillin, the creative director of Virgin America.

When you go to the beta site, what you see is big, bold, and simple. In other words, it looks like a flashy new web app. The site assumes that the reason you’ve come is to buy a plane ticket, not to manage your account or look up architecture in Seattle, so it presents that first and foremost. (The other stuff can still be accessed from a Skybar up top.)

Users First

After looking at analytics for how people use the current Virgin site, McMillin realized that people just want power booking. So on the new site, it’s immediately clear what to do–and Virgin walks you through it step-by-step.

First, it uses geolocation to figure out where you are, and sets that as the default. Then it asks you where you’d like to go, and only presents options that are doable from your location. (You can change that location easily if you happen to want to book a ticket from another city.) Then it asks you who’s flying. You get a big honkin’ calendar, not a tiny calendar widget, to book your dates. Then you pick your specific flight, select upgrades if you want, choose your seat, and book it. It’s trim and playful, in bright purple and with friendly, casual fonts. (In a nice if strange touch, the dominant purple color gets darker as you get closer to booking a flight, indicating that you’re in business mode and just want to Get Things Done.) Wonderfully, the site scrolls you down after each selection, rather than taking you forward to a new page–more like a fancy new app than a booking site.