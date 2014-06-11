Feedly Refuses To Pay Ransom To Hackers Holding Its Service Hostage

Are you a Feedly fan missing the news today? You’re not alone. Hackers have hit RSS reader Feedly with distributed-denial-of-service attacks. The company said Wednesday it refuses to pay the ransom the attackers are demanding.

“We refused to give in and are working with our network providers to mitigate the attack as best as we can,” the company said in a blog post. Feedly, which is working with law enforcement, said it aims to bring its services back online with changes to its infrastructure. No user data has been lost or compromised, it added.

A spate of attacks in the last few days have affected a handful of companies. Note-taking app Evernote was inaccessible for much of Tuesday, but its service is now back up. TweetDeck briefly took down its services Wednesday afternoon after suffering from a security issue. (Though hacker group Anonymous claims to be responsible, it appears a 19-year-old from Australia triggered TweetDeck’s bug.) On Saturday, French music streaming site Deezer was down for several hours, also because of a denial-of-service attack.

Cyber-ransoms have become a popular tactic of hackers, but many companies have taken a hard line stance against them, noting payment would make them vulnerable to future attacks. In March, denial-of-service attacks took down social networking site Meetup and project management tool Basecamp, but both companies refused to give in–even when the ransom was a mere $300.