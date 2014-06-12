5 Ways Young Leaders Can Get Others To Take Them Seriously

For a generation that’s making a name for itself via hashtags, clicks, and iPhone sales, we’re shaping the information landscape–and entering change-making leadership positions with new skills and experiences that challenge our “selfie” centered stereotypes.

In 2011, millennials launched almost 160,000 startups each month, and 29% of all entrepreneurs were 20 to 34 years old, according to a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation report. They’re hiring, being promoted to positions of influence, and dealing with impostor syndrome as they manage employees who could be their parents.

With dynamics shifting, how can a young leader be taken seriously in the eyes of older employees?

It’s tempting for a newly minted leader to flaunt his skills or establish brash dominance over employees. But being vulnerable may be the wiser route.

“If you ask, listen, and learn, that can take a young manager a long way,” Colin Hudson, the director of career development at Cranfield School of Management, told the Guardian. “A piece of advice given to me was, when you don’t know, say you don’t know. Being prepared to show your vulnerability is a sign of maturity.”

And remember, you’re not a prodigy. Ultimately, the focus should be on your work as a team or company, not on your accomplishments or unique skills.

Any new role comes with a learning curve, but that doesn’t mean you don’t know your stuff. Young leaders have the chance to prove themselves when they’re already cast as underdog. You got where you are through, presumably, a certain amount of ambition and skill. If you’re cast as a courier instead of a manager when you walk into a board meeting, take it as a chance to blow people away.