Legendary Ad Man George Lois’s Latest Taps Historic Heroes For Padilla Cigars

Did you know the Castro government imprisoned Cuban writer and poet Heberto Padilla, and kept his family under house arrest, for his political protests against the government? Or that with the support of intellectuals from around the world and a sponsorship from Senator Ted Kennedy, the Padilla family came to America in 1979? If not, you will after you see these new ads for Padilla Cigars by George Lois.





Yep, that George Lois. The man behind the legendary Esquire covers, “I want my MTV,” and more. The ads feature Christopher Columbus, Cuba’s First National Hero Hatuey, leader of the Cuban Revolutionary Party Jose Marti, Cuban 10 Years’ War hero General Antonio Maceo, and Theodore Roosevelt, all with big stogies stuck in their mouths and stories that tie their own fights for freedom with that of Padilla.

It’s a throwback to the old days when the copy took more than half a second to read and smoking was awesome.