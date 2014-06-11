Not Drunk? Must Be Tuesday. Here’s When We Drink Alcohol, According To BACTrack

Pocketable breathalyzers are making it easier than ever for drinkers to be responsible with their alcohol intake. And BACtrack’s mobile breathalyzer , which can analyze a user’s blood alcohol content (BAC) on the fly, makes it easy for anyone with a smartphone to quantify all of that imbibing data and hold a mirror up to their drinking habits.

Today, the San Francisco-based startup published an alcohol consumption report on the way we drink. The data was aggregated from 100,000 unique anonymous users around the globe over a 12-month period, shedding light on how much we drink, when we drink, and which states appear to drink the most. (Obviously, the data isn’t perfect. For one, it only takes a look at users who own the $150 breathalyzer in the first place, which might not represent the “average” drinker. That said…)

Some of the data gleaned is unsurprising: 40% of all BAC tests were self-administered during weekend hours, with 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturdays being the busiest period.

Outside of the weekends, though, is where the data gets revealing. Take this chart of the average seven-day workweek. Tuesday is the day where blood alcohol content appears to be lowest.





Looking at U.S. holidays is instructive as well. New Year’s Eve is far and away the most alcohol-soaked day of the year, with Super Bowl Sunday (not technically a holiday) coming in second. In third place–and make of this what you will–is Valentine’s Day.



