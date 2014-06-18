These Clever Designs Annoy You Until You Break Your Bad Habits

You’re headed out the door to work or to the grocery store, and you have a choice–will you take the car or ride your bike?

For most of us, it’s a fairly automatic decision. If you usually drive, you’ll probably drive, even if you want a little extra exercise or a lower carbon footprint. But a new design tries to change that habit by inserting a tiny bit of annoyance in your everyday routine.





The Keymoment is a key rack that holds your bike key and car key at opposite ends. If you choose the car key, the bike key will automatically drop to the ground, forcing you to pick it up and hold both keys in your hands. Suddenly you’re considering the bike ride one more time.

“The idea is that you take this moment and you rescript it,” says Matthias Laschke, a PhD student at Germany’s Folkwang University of the Arts, who worked on the keyholder with his advisor Marc Hassenzahl and a team of students.

The design is part of a series of products called Pleasurable Troublemakers, each intended to alter a certain bad habit by creating a little friction.





There’s the Forget Me Not reading lamp, which starts to slowly close as you work; if you want to leave it on, you have to touch it. The Never Hungry Caterpillar attaches to a power cord to remind you to unplug devices on standby, and if you forget, it starts to writhe as if it’s in pain. The Chocolate Machine trains your self control by dropping a small chocolate ball every hour, and counting the number of times you put it back instead of eating it.

Each of the ideas is different than the usual approaches to behavior change, which tend to focus on simple communication–think of public service campaigns against smoking, which rarely have much of an effect. Even quantified self apps tend to just measure what you’re doing right or wrong, rather than actually intervening at the moment when you’re tempted by whatever it is you want to change.