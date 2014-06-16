Never Touch Gross Stuff In Your Drain Again With This Ingenious Strainer

Even if you’re not squeamish, you probably still flinch when you touch the disgusting stuff that accumulates in your sink’s drain strainer. (The bathroom, we can’t even talk about.) For those without garbage disposals, dealing with gnarly food debris–soggy coffee grounds and waterlogged granola–is one of the more wretched parts of cleaning up after a meal.

Enter Tweak, a drain-strainer designed to protect your delicate fingers from coming in contact with leftovers while cleaning up. While students at Shenkar College of Engineering and Design, Tel Aviv-based designers Nitzan Shafat and Aviv Rozenfeld got a brief to design something to deal with kitchen garbage. “I always hated cleaning the sink and at that time I lived with a roommate, which made the task even more unpleasant, so I immediately knew I’d focus on trying to solve this nasty problem,” Shafat tells Co.Design. After a few mockups, the pair came up with a concept for a flexible strainer made of silicone. It features a small handle that rises above the surface–to keep your fingers away from the soggy garbage. It flips inside out, making it easier to dump its contents into the trash. Tweak comes in two sizes (one for kitchen sinks and another for bathtubs) and several sporty colors to brighten up your dingy drain.

Tweak is available on Kickstarter–where designers have already raked in more than three times their funding goal.

[h/t Designboom]