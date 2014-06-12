How To Stop Obsessing About Work When You’re Not There

There’s nothing wrong with thinking about work outside of work per se. Getting ideas in the shower is a beautiful thing. But if thinking about a problem is keeping you up at night or keeping you from relaxing, that’s a different matter.

“My definition of when it’s a problem is purely pragmatic,” says Peter Shallard, a business psychology expert who focuses on entrepreneurs. “You’re hitting a wall ruminating on the same problem again and again, anticipating a solution based on the intensity of that rumination.”

Creativity doesn’t work that way, and being preoccupied can make you miserable.

Unfortunately, simply telling yourself to stop thinking about work is about as effective as telling yourself not to think of a polar bear (what just came to mind?). Here are better ways to cope.

Everyone complains about commuting, but it serves a purpose: creating space between “work” and “home.” Use your trip home to ease into not-working mode by listening to or reading something light.

being stuck in your own work problems is a form of self-indulgence.

Work from home? “You can create those ritualistic structures, but they’re so much cooler because you’re doing them voluntarily,” says Shallard, who goes for a walk around the block to signal the transition from work to home. Even if you’ll be signing on to email or a conference call later in the evening, enforcing a few hours of device-free family or leisure time gives your brain a break.

“The habit of going home to your spouse and debriefing them is very intuitive for a lot of people,” says Shallard, but it’s a bad idea.