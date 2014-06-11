Finally, A 3-D Printer That Can Sculpt With Silicone, Nutella, Or Pretty Much Anything Viscous

Most 3-D printers are great at turning designs into solid structures, but can only build with one or two types of solid plastic. But a new Kickstarter campaign from Ontario-based Structur3D Printing offers an aftermarket add-on letting common printers work with a wide variety of gel materials to produce everything from silicone-based orthotic shoe inserts to custom cake toppers printed from icing sugar.

The Structur3D team decided early on not to try to jump into the crowded 3-D printer market by producing their own complete unit and to focus instead on expanding the capabilities of existing hardware, says cofounder and R&D director Andrew Finkle.

“One of the first things that we decided, because we are materials engineers, [is that] we wanted to focus on just the system that deposited the material,” says Finkle, who’s completing a PhD at the University of Waterloo. “Because they all run on very similar electronics, we were able to design an add-on.”

That add-on, called the Discov3ry extruder, can be swapped in for the plastic-filament extruders included with printers from companies like MakerBot and Leapfrog. The extruder allows the printers to print with a range of gel-like materials, from meringue to hardware store silicone, loaded in refillable syringes.

“We can print things like silicone and latex and polyurethane that are extremely flexible,” says Finkle, explaining those materials can be cheaper than traditional 3-D printing plastic and usable where a more rigid material isn’t.

“Imagine sliding a hard plastic orthotic into your shoe,” says Finkle, explaining that orthotic makers have previously had to build or print custom rigid molds, then use them to cast the actual shoe inserts from a more suitable material.

And working with edible materials can make experimenting with 3-D printing more fun for kids, says Finkle.