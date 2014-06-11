Verizon Points Out The Little Things That Have A Big Impact On Girls In Math And Science

We’ve seen the difference a few words can make when it comes to gender in the workplace , and we’ve also seen efforts to encourage girls to pursue science and engineering . Here, Verizon and agency AKQA combine the two sentiments in a new spot that gently illustrates the impact a lifetime of small moments can have.





One girl is shown, from toddlerhood to teens, taking part in a bunch of fun and creative activities while an off-camera parent issues seemingly innocent warnings and reminders–‘”Don’t get your dress dirty!” “Careful with that! Why don’t you hand it to your brother.” Ending with her taking what looks like a much less adventurous path.

It’s part of a company campaign, through its Verizon Foundation and a partnership with Makers.com, to encourage more girls to get involved with high-tech STEM fields. It cites research that says just 25% of STEM jobs in the U.S. are held by women.

If anything, the spot’s a nice reminder to parents that when it comes to having influence over our kids’ career choices, there are many other things we say that can have a greater impact than, “Do your homework.”



