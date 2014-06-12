5 Steps To Reaching Your Full Potential

We all want to be proud of the decisions we make. Despite what we might say, project, or posture, many entrepreneurs are perfectionists as a matter of principle, while being opportunists at heart. We all want more to be proud of. We all want to be successful in business and in life–but can never quite figure out how to achieve these results.

Sensibly speaking, the answer is simple: one approach does not apply to every situation. It’s a mistake to think that a single crafted message will connect with everyone. It’s important to be familiar with all segments of your market, and what aspect of your product or service appeals to them. Other outside factors can also influence how the target audience perceives information on any given day.

Despite the many factors that we cannot control, I have built my career and credibility on some key principles. I discuss them in detail in my new book, The Path Redefined: Getting to the Top on Your Own Terms, but here are a few points to propel you forward:

When you want more for yourself than anyone else, you set the highest bar possible and know with certainty that no one can expect more than you already planned to deliver. This is powerful, as it shifts your perspective and your level of confidence in every decision you make. You can’t shift your paradigm and push yourself outside of your comfort zone until you allow yourself to push the envelope of what you imagined possible. However, we often don’t approach life with these lofty goals because we are conditioned to think that many of our ambitions are larger than life. Be unapologetic about your intention to excel, and determined and focused in your approach.

Having clear metrics for your team’s work and specific data points on what makes an individual contribution successful is a requirement for business success. You shouldn’t need a team or company meeting to know if you, or your project, are meeting expectations. You should know the data points in advance so that you can independently analyze if you are on target, can course correct, or devise a plan to improve. Analyze the data against the goals–quantified in ROI, revenue, sales, media impressions, or have increased or sustained brand loyalty. Are the milestones gradual? Are the benchmarks definitive or fairly fluid based on other success factors? If you have a Type A personality then you have a “need to know,” and that’s a good thing. Metrics help you establish a framework for success.

Opportunity exists between what you are currently responsible for, and what needs to be done. Oftentimes, roles and responsibilities aren’t assigned to people without the requisite experience. But if you don’t try, then you’ll never learn or excel. And while doing work that you aren’t explicitly asked or required to do may feel like extra work, that’s what makes it invaluable. In fact, if done in a concentrated manner, it accelerates your career trajectory because you have broadened or deepened your knowledge and abilities. There is always another skill to master, a new trend to explore, new data to analyze, or a relationship to strengthen for yourself or your company.

All of these attributes belong to you and your personal brand. They enhance your resume, and you own them. They are yours to keep and continue to build upon throughout your career. No one can take your accomplishments and knowledge away from you, though keep in mind someone always wants your place. But you can outwork them all.