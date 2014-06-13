6 Leadership Lessons Tech CEOs Learned From Their Dads

The lessons learned from fathers not only drive us, but can be found at the core of who we are and shine through in our day-to-day life, from our mannerisms to our vocabulary. But for a few top tech CEOs and founders, the lessons learned from dad can also be found in their leadership styles today.

In honor of Father’s Day, six business leaders share the leadership lessons they learned from their fathers that still drive them today, from leading by example to the importance of trusting your team.

“My father was a man of few words–he was my rock. My mother passed away when I was a teenager, leaving my father to learn how to take care of the cooking, cleaning, and me. Never did I hear him complain about anything. I learned more from what my father did than from what he said. My father demonstrated that actions speak much louder than words, and he taught me the importance of being the way you want others to be–of being authentic.”

– Jay Larson, CEO of Birst, provider of cloud-based enterprise-caliber Business Intelligence

“For as long as I can remember, my family has built businesses. Work was infused in our lives, which often meant sleeping on the couch in my dad’s office after rushing around to hockey practices all evening. My grandfather and father instilled in me the basic lemonade stand approach to running a business: make a profit and stand on your own two feet. This focus on the fundamentals of business–especially in this fast-paced world of hurried growth and quick exits–has been an incredibly stabilizing influence for me as we continue to chart our own course with SpiderOak.”

– Ethan Oberman, CEO and Co-founder of SpiderOak, the “Zero-Knowledge” privacy cloud technologies provider

“My dad taught me a lot about strength, hard work, and how you have to keep fighting even when things aren’t going well–they always come ‘round eventually! However, it was my grandfather who inspired me to be an entrepreneur and not be afraid to do things differently. One of my earliest memories was traveling over the Humber Bridge in England and feeling proud that my grandfather’s construction firm had built this incredible structure. Huddle’s holding company is named after the Ninian Central Platform (an oil rig), which he also built. It’s the biggest concrete platform in the world.”