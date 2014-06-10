Google Acquires Satellite Company Skybox To Ramp Up Google Maps

“Skybox’s satellites will help keep Google Maps accurate with up-to-date imagery,” a spokesman for the search giant said. “Over time, we also hope that Skybox’s team and technology will be able to help improve Internet access and disaster relief — areas Google has long been interested in.”

Based in Mountain View, California, Skybox specializes in building cheaper, smaller satellites with off-the-shelf electronics for less than $50 million apiece. The company launched its first satellite, SkySat-1, in November, and plans to build out a constellation of 24 mini-satellites–each roughly the size of a mini-fridge–to orbit Earth and beam back images in close to real time.

“Skybox and Google share more than just a zip code,” the satellite company said in a blog post. “We both believe in making information (especially accurate geospatial information) accessible and useful. And to do this, we’re both willing to tackle problems head on — whether it’s building cars that drive themselves or designing our own satellites from scratch.”