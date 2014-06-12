How World Cup Office Brackets Can Foster Creativity and Productivity

In the modern office, culture is king. If your company can establish a creative, competitive, and collaborative workplace, you’re half way to a successful business. Office pools can promote all of these characteristics, resulting in a positive office culture.

According to a study by the Society for Human Resources Management, about 70% of HR professionals say that office pools are a positive relationship building tool, 64% say it’s a good team building activity, and 54% suggest pools might even increase productivity in the workplace.

Here’s why you should get your office involved in the world’s most watched sporting event and set up those brackets:

Establishing a comfortable workspace is about more than office design; it’s about fostering a community environment where employees can be themselves. What better way to make your office feel like home than by acknowledging our human love of sports and competition?

Breaking away from the day-to-day routine can help with problem solving and inspire creativity.

As employees become more at ease in the office and with their coworkers, the easier communicating and teamwork will be, which will boost the productivity of your business as a whole.

Maybe your office is already a tight knit group with shared interests outside of work, but, if not, starting an office pool is a great way to get a conversation started.