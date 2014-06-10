See What Your Favorite Pop Hits Look Like To Someone Who “Sees” Music As Color

If you were to ask what music looks like, most people might refer to John Mayer’s famous guitar face . Ask anyone affected by synesthesia, however, and you might get a vivid kaleidoscopic blur of color in place of sound.

For some, the road to synesthesia is paved with peyote, but others come by it naturally. It’s a neurological condition by which sensory information gets cross-wired to deliver the perception that one sensory input (hearing) is manifesting as another (seeing). Reddit user andrewmn8, owner of a strain of the condition called chromesthesia, involuntarily experiences music as bursts of color. Recently he’s begun attempting to project the images certain songs create in his brain out into the world, with a series of drawings.





While the images andrewmn8 has created based on music by Daft Punk, Foster the People, and others won’t likely see the inside of a gallery anytime soon, they do provide an interesting view into how a synesthete’s brain filters auditory information.

