What Twitter Users Love About The New iOS Update

When users open up Twitter’s new iOS app, they’ll see a Batman-style effect, in which the company’s iconic bird logo–white set against a blue background–enlarges to encompass the screen while transitioning to the main feed. It’s there for only a second, but that hasn’t stopped users from noticing–and raving about–the new start-up screen.

CEO Dick Costolo was so impressed, he even chimed in to Twitter to congratulate the designers behind the animation.

Are you impressed?