What Twitter Users Love About The New iOS Update

[Image: Flickr user Steve Garfield]
By Alice Truong1 minute Read

Twitter’s latest app update features a start-up screen animation that has the Twitterverse all abuzz.

When users open up Twitter’s new iOS app, they’ll see a Batman-style effect, in which the company’s iconic bird logo–white set against a blue background–enlarges to encompass the screen while transitioning to the main feed. It’s there for only a second, but that hasn’t stopped users from noticing–and raving about–the new start-up screen.

CEO Dick Costolo was so impressed, he even chimed in to Twitter to congratulate the designers behind the animation.

Are you impressed?

